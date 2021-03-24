Hurry! The MacBook Pro M1 hits lowest sale price ever in epic deal at Amazon

You can snag the powerful MacBook Pro M1 on sale and down to its lowest price ever, thanks to this limited-time offer from Amazon. Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,149.99 when you apply the additional $49 coupon at checkout. That's a massive $150 discount and the best deal we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - For a limited time, Amazon has the powerful Macbook Pro M1 on sale for a record-low price of $1,149.99 when you apply the additional $50 coupon at checkout. The all-new Apple MacBook packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and now packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the MacBook Pro M1 and a fantastic deal for the all-new Apple device. We don't know how long Amazon will have the laptop at this price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More MacBook Pro deals

