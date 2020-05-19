HP's Memorial Day sale starts now: here are the 5 best deals

Memorial Day 2020 is less than a week away and HP is getting a head start with incredible deals you can shop right now. HP's Memorial Day sale includes massive discounts with up to 55% in savings on best-selling laptops, printers, monitors, and more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up our top HP Memorial Day sale picks. The standout deals include the budget HP Laptop 17z on sale for just $379.99, a $428 price cut on the HP ProBook Notebook, and the best-selling HP Spectre x360 laptop on sale for $1,150.

HP's sale isn't just about laptops, you can also save $100 on the LaserJet Pro printer and snag the HP EliteDisplay monitor on sale for $350.



Keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and HP is offering free shipping on all orders. If you're interested in more bargains, you can also shop our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening now.

HP Memorial Day deals:

HP Laptop 17z: $539.99 $379.99 at HP

A fantastic price, the HP Laptop 17z is on sale for $379.99. The 17-inch laptop provides up to 9 hours of battery life and features 8GB of Ram, 1TB of storage, and an AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor.

HP ProBook 445R G6 Notebook: $951 $523.05 at HP

The ProBook 445R G6 gets a massive $428 price cut at HP's Memorial Day sale. The ultra-thin 14-inch notebook packs an AMD Ryzen 3 APU processor, 4GB of RAM, and 500GB of storage.

HP Spectre x360 Laptop 13t: $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at HP

Get the HP Spectre x360 laptop on sale for $1,149.99. The laptop features a 13.3-inch multitouch display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

HP LaserJet Pro M404n Printer: $269.99 $169.99 at HP

A fantastic deal, you can save $100 on the HP LaserJet Pro printer. Perfect for a home office, the LaserJet Pro M404n allows you to print wirelessly even without the network from any device, virtually anywhere.

HP EliteDisplay E243p Sure View Monitor: $419 $350 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP EliteDisplay monitor on sale for $350. The monitor features a 23.8-inch diagonal display and provides an integrated privacy screen that’s designed to shield sensitive content from prying eyes.

