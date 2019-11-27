HP Chromebook 11 for just $90 is the best Chromebook Black Friday deal we'll see

If you're looking for a Chromebook on Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019, then Walmart has quite possibly the best deal you're going to find, with the HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE on sale for an incredible $90.

This is a brilliant price for a Chromebook that has a 180-degree hinge, so you can use it as a laptop or fold it flat for presentations, and it has a robust design that means it can withstand knocks and drops as well.

For only $90, this really is a remarkable deal, so make sure you jump on this while it lasts. Also, check out our pick of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for other fantastic offers.

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE: $269 $89.99 at Walmart

Save almost $200 with this great deal from Walmart. It's thin, light and has a military-grade rugged design which means it can be taken out and about without you having to worry about it breaking or getting damaged.View Deal

