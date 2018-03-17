How to watch Wales v France: 6 Nations rugby live stream

How to watch Wales v France Today's game kicks off at 5pm, with live coverage on BBC One from 4.30pm, with viewers on the BBC Sport app and connected TVs also able to tune in, as well as visitors to the BBC website.

The 6 Nations 2018 wraps up this evening as Wales take on France in Cardiff.

Both teams have enjoyed a mixed tournament this year, with highs and lows on both sides, and now look for a strong performance which could well decide who finishes second overall.

Wales will reflect on what might have been following defeats by England and trophy winners Ireland, whereas France will look to the morale-boosting win over England in Paris as a building block for the future.

The hosts make several changes to the side that triumphed over Italy last weekend, with Dan Biggar replacing Gareth Anscombe at fly-half. Warren Gatland makes seven changes overall, with Leigh Halfpenny also returning at full-back, with Josh Navidi, Rob Evans and Ken Owens all coming into the pack.

France have promoted Mathieu Bastareaud to captain following Guilhem Guirado's knee injury in the victory over England, and also welcome back Gael Fickou at full-back, with Benjamin Fall switching to the wing and Cedate Gomes Sa replacing Rabah Slimani at prop.

If you've not managed to get tickets for the big game, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the 6 Nations rugby action online, wherever you are in the world.

1. How to watch Wales v France 6 Nations rugby online

This is the best way to watch Wales v France 6 Nations online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the 6 Nations rugby online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the 6 Nations.

Where can I watch the 6 Nations rugby using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 6 Nations rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch the Wales v France 6 Nations rugby in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then BBC iPlayer is where you should go for the 6 Nations; you may be asked to register for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere: on your mobile, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming device, gaming console, TV, cable and satellite operators etc.

3. How to watch Wales v France 6 Nations rugby in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the 6 Nations rugby, you won't be able to access live coverage. In the US, NBC’s Sports Gold subscription streaming service will be showing all of 2018 6 Nations tournament live.

The channel's Rugby Pass costs $59.99, but also includes a whole heap of other rugby action, including Premiership Rugby and the 7s World Cup.

