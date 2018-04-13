How to watch the Grand National 2018: live stream for free anywhere in the world

Grand National 2018 - where and when Each year the Grand National is held at Aintree Racecourse just outside of Liverpool and this year’s event will take place from April 12th to 14th. The Grand National Final will be held on Saturday, April 14th with the race set to start at 5:15pm BST (12:15pm ET, 6:15pm CET and 9:15am Pacific Time).

The Grand National is the most popular jumps race in the world with 40 horses (runners) and riders trying their best to leap over the 30 Grand National fences that make up Aintree’s four and a half mile course. A total of 21 races will take place during the Grand National meeting with the Final set to start at 5:15pm GMT on Saturday, April 14th.

Last year’s winner, One for Arthur ridden by Derek Fox, charged clear to finish ahead of Cause of Causes and Saint Are to earn the second win by a Scottish-trained horse since Rubstic’s victory in 1979.

The final field on the top 40 horses will be completed on the Thursday and Friday before the Grand National but as it stands now Total Recall, Anibale Fly, Tiger Roll, Blacklion and Minella Rocco are the runners to bet on.

This year’s Grand National will be free to air in the UK on ITV. However, if you live outside the UK keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the Grand National 2018 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Grand National for free: UK stream

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, then ITV will be broadcasting the Grand National free-to-air for the second time in a row this year starting at 5:15pm on Saturday, April 14th. The network has also signed on Ed Chamberlain as their presenter to help draw more fans and further popularise the sport.

If you prefer to watch the event on your computer you can stream it on ITV or on your mobile devices via the ITV player app .

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust! It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free, too.

Stream the Grand National anywhere else in the world for free

If you don’t happen to live in the UK don’t worry as you can watch the Grand National on ITV from anywhere in the world. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to ITV’s website or TVPlayer.com. From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream the Grand National on your computer or from your favorite streaming devices. Here's how to stream the Grand National with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Grand National online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Grand National on ITV (use the links below).

3. Go to ITV The service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Grand National live. If you're on the go and prefer to watch the races from a mobile device you can also tune in via the ITV player app. Alternatively use TVPlayer.com.

Where can I watch the Grand National using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Grand National from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: France, the United States, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

