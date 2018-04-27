How to watch Azerbaijan GP practice online: live stream F1 for free

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - times and channels UK race fans probably already know that coverage of the 2018 Formula One season is once again split between Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 - and both are showing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live. The race itself starts on Sunday, April 29 at 1.10pm BST (8.10am ET, 5.10am PT, 1.10pm CET). Practice one and two will be on Friday April 27 at 10am BST (5am ET, 2am PT, 10am CET) and 2pm BST (9am ET, 6am PT, 2pm CET). Practice three will be on Saturday, April 28 at 11am BST (6am ET, 3am PT, 11am CET). Qualifying will start on Saturday, April 28 at 2pm BST (9am ET, 6am PT, 2pm CET).

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the country's capital city Baku is a relatively young course after joining the list of F1 tracks in 2016. As a result this is a course built with modern tech know how and machine planning to get the best possible city-based race circuit. We know exactly how and when to watch all the best bits of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix so read on to find out how to live stream ALL the action.

This could be the big race where Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton's poor season start takes a turn for the better as he is expected to take his first win in 2018, having attained pole position in 2017. You may remember this was the course last year where Sebastian Vettel deliberately drove into Hamilton during a safety car restart. So expect tensions to be high this time around.

Thanks to the football World Cup we've had a reshuffle of the F1 season this year, which means it's going to be much colder in Baku than last year. This should make for some interesting decisions by the teams which will need to rethink strategy anew when it comes to tyres.

With Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo at the top of the podium for Shanghai, his form is not to be ignored as he's definitely one to watch out for in Baku.

Thankfully, it's simple to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the comfort of your own TV, and on pretty much any device. Read on to find out how to live stream F1 coverage for free - anywhere in the world.

How to live stream F1 in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for today's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs.

Rather not have to sign in? Then the alternative way to access Channel 4 is by going to TVPlayer.com. It's a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to stream F1 live.

Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1. Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app.

So if you already have a Sky subscription and prefer its coverage to Channel 4's, then job's a good. If you want the Sky coverage but don't want to splash out on a full Sky contract you could always purchase a day, week or month pass using Now TV. A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the US for free:

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season. You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device.

But if you don't want to pay for an NBC subscription, there's a way you can watch for free. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free Channel 4 coverage without having to give your money to NBC.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the F1 action you can handle from Azerbaijan. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels without even having to register your email address.

How to live stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix anywhere else in the world:

Not in the UK or US? Don't fear...what goes for US viewers goes for you wherever you are in the world. You can live stream F1 from any country on Earth by using a VPN. Just follow the three steps above and you'll be in the cockpit in no time at all for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Stay safe during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Photos courtesy of Formula1.com