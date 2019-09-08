How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 4 online: free streaming in the UK or abroad

The good just keeps on getting better and, with the drama dial being fully turned up this season, Peaky Blinders fans are understandably delighted with the latest crime series. You simply can't miss episode 4 and, with our guide on where to watch Peaky Blinders online (from absolutely anywhere), you won't have to miss a second of season 5.

Watch Peaky Blinders online: when's episode 4 on? Over halfway through a hell of a season, the fourth instalment of this gangster family’s thrills airs this Sunday, September 8 at 9pm BST on BBC One.

Episode four is called The Loop and don't worry if you're yet to catch up on the first three Peaky Blinders episodes (or, indeed, seasons 1 to 4) because we won't spoil anything for you, we will just keep you in the loop (sorry!) instead.

After the intensity of episode three, you can keep calm and carry on watching because episode four is set to answer a few of your burning questions. The latest instalment is set to heavily revolve around the family being in danger and political relationships, specifically the tense relationship between Tommy and Oswald.

It doesn't appear to be all dramatic though, there may even be a truce on the cards between Tommy and Charlie. For those of you who are up to speed with Thomas Shelby and his orders, scroll down below for all of the most up to date information on where to watch Peaky Blinders episode 4 online.

How to watch Peaky Blinders, episode 4 online for free in the UK:

BBC One is the place to be for this. Episode three aired over last weekend and episode four is coming up.

Want to watch online? You can get your weekly dose of Birmingham-based gangsters and violence thanks to BBC iPlayer on your laptop and the iPlayer app for mobiles, too. The very handy BBC iPlayer allows you to catch up on all of the episodes that have gone so far, so ideal if you've missed any episodes or miss any in the future.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 4 from any other location:

Unfortunately, BBC One is currently the only channel airing the episodes, so for anyone who's abroad when the episode airs you’ll have to cybershift and virtually transport yourselves into the United Kingdom. Does this seem impossible? Of course it isn’t, with a VPN you can go anywhere - even to Birmingham 1919, where the Peaky Blinders crew are exchanging whiskey for fist-fights.

Now comes the difficult question: which VPN is the perfect one for you? Our current top pick is ExpressVPN, as the best all-round VPN, in terms of speed, security and the abundant amount of locations to choose from. As you'll see, it's top of the pile in our list of the best VPN providers.

And best of all...it's really easy to use. So, let’s run the steps down for you nice and easy:

1. Download and install a VPN

With a VPN, you can cybershift (through your IP address) to one of hundreds of different locations and therefore access domestic television channels that you wouldn't ordinarily be able to when overseas. We highly recommend ExpressVPN as it has a very high level of security, is accessible via loads of different streaming devices, mobiles and consoles and is commitment free with a 30-day money back guarantee. That said you can get 49% off and an extra 3 months free if you go for an annual plan.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Got your VPN? Fantastic, now you need to choose and change your IP address to the UK. Don’t forget, this is 9pm BST so make sure to schedule this accordingly to your time zone.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

Now that you have changed your location, open up TVPlayer.com and you are set to watch your beloved gangsters get up to no good on a fast, reliable site.

When will I be able to watch Peaky Blinders online in my country?

If you are in the US, Canada, Australia, India or, indeed, anywhere else, you can stream seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix.

And luckily, you won’t have to wait long to watch the latest Peaky Blinders episodes online as season 5 will be internationally available on Netflix on October 4.