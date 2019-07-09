How to watch Love Island USA online: stream from the US or abroad

Following in the drama-fuelled footsteps of the UK, tonight marks the launch of the much-anticipated Love Island USA, and your new TV obsession as you watch Love Island USA online for the next month or so.

Watch Love Island USA 2019: when's it on? CBS is your destination to watch Love Island USA on TV. Much like the UK version of this dating show phenomenon, episodes will be airing daily throughout the week (Monday to Friday). The first episode airs on Wednesday July 9 at 8/7c with a special 90 minute episode. You'll then get to enjoy each nightly episode at the same time every night.

Now, that news will either fill you with euphoria or leave you perplexed, asking yourself 'what's a Love Island?'. And if you fall into the latter of those groups, you are in for a treat.

A show that dumps a group of singletons into a remote villa, leaving them to couple up, complete challenges and fight (metaphorically) for a big cash prize, Love Island UK has been winning over the British public for half a decade. And now - after a cult following has formed in the States - there is finally a US version, meaning you can watch Love Island USA online and root for your favorite couples.

So, of course, the question you're here for - where and when can I watch this dating phenomenon take place? Well the first episode airs tonight (July 9) at 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 8pm PT with a special pilot 90 minute episode.

From then on, you can tune in nightly, Monday to Friday (yes, this is a daily occurrence) at that same time to see what the islanders have been up to. With no internet access and very little to do, that tends to involve some odd interactions.

Ready to begin your brand new TV obsession? You can find all of the details of how to watch Love Island USA online below. Badly timed your summer vacation and will be out of the US while the show airs? You can find out how to catch the show abroad below as well.

How to watch Love Island USA online in the US:

Luckily for all of those keen Love Island fans in the US, the show is easy to watch. It will be aired on a nightly basis (Monday-Friday) on CBS at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. That means you simply have to gather around your TV each evening for drama soaked TV.

If you want to live stream the show to your mobile, tablet or computer you can do so via CBS all access. That will cost you $5.99 a month or you can get a week free with a trial. It currently looks like CBS will have exclusive access to the show so your options do come down to watching the show on CBS or CBS All Access.

How to watch Love Island online USA from outside the country

If you’re from the US and will be missing all of the drama due to a poorly-timed holiday then don't worry, as you can still watch Love Island USA online, even on your holiday. Don't expect it to show much around the world, it doesn't even look like the UK is showing the US counterpart on domestic television.

By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one back in the US which will allow you to stream the event using your CBS account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.