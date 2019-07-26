How to watch a Fortnite World Cup live stream online for free from anywhere

The Fortnite World Cup is here, showing off the talents of the world's best players in one weekend of carnage. Whether you want to to watch the creative matches, the duos finals or even the Pro-Am - this is how to live stream Fortnite World Cup online.

Fortnite World Cup - when and where? The Fortnite World Cup runs from Friday, 26 July to Sunday, 28 July. Each day is dedicated to a specific event. So Friday will show the Creative Finals and the Celebrity Pro-Am. Saturday will be the day for the duos tournament and Sunday will show Solos. Tickets are sold out for the event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, but you can catch all of the action over on Twitch as it happens.

With the likes of Ninja and T-Fue fighting it out in the ever-decreasing Fortnite storms, this really is the best of the best battling for that number 1 spot and of course, a massive $3 million prize.

The Fortnite World Cup won't just be one quick match either, it is broken down into a few main events spanning three days - the Creative, Pro-Am, Duos finals and Solo finals.

If you want to Watch the Fornite World Cup for the Creative event - eight teams fighting in personalised maps and games - or the Pro-Am, featuring celebrities and Fortnite pros fighting alongside each other, Friday July 26 is the day for you.

For some more traditional Fortnite action, Duos commence on the Saturday, July 27 and Solos will follow on the Sunday.

We've listed all of the Fortnight World Cup live stream viewing options and times to watch down below so you can make sure you don't miss any of the action. And if you're in the unfortunate position where you will be somewhere that geo-blocks the viewing sites when it airs, we've laid out your options below as well.

Fortnite World Cup schedule:

Friday July 26:

Creative Finals: 12.30am-4pm ET, 9.30am-1pm PT | 5.30pm-9pm BST

Celebrity Pro-Am: 4pm ET, 1pm PT | 9pm BST

Saturday July 27:

Duos Finals: 12.30am-6pm ET, 9am-3pm PT | 5.30pm-11pm BST



Sunday July 28:

Solos Finals: 12.30am-6pm ET, 9am-3pm PT | 5.30pm-11pm BST

How to watch the Fortnite World Cup online for free

The whole of the Fortnite World Cup will be aired over on Twitch throughout every event. The great news is that Twitch is completely free to use so you can catch the whole event without spending a penny. However, if you've been thinking of upgrading your Twitch subscription, getting it through Prime can score you a bargain. Along with the ability to subscribe to channels and get an exclusive chat badge on Prime, you also get access to Prime Video, Prime delivery and Prime Music - all included in one price. The Fortnite World Cup runs from Friday, 26 July to Sunday, 28 July. The event will kick off at 12.30am ET, 9.30am PT on the Friday (5.30pm BST) and run until 5pm ET. Simply head over to Twitch or even the Fornite website to watch.

Live stream Fornite World Cup if it's blocked where you are

If you've desperately wanted to watch the Fornite World Cup as it happens but you happen to be in an office, school or country where the website is geo-blocked then don't worry, there is still a way to catch it all.

You can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a location where Twitch is still currently available, allowing you to see all of the matches over the weekend.