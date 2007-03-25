Incoming: Sony Tech Event 2007

The Sony PR machine is swinging into full effect this week, following the launch of the PlayStation 3 last Thursday .

Tuesday night (that's tomorrow, folks!) sees the opening keynote of Sony's Media Experience 2007 - a two-day event focusing on all the company's new European product launches, with a formal presentations, interactive workshops and, of course, a whole evening of Blu-ray shenanigans.`

The company's promising new products across its whole range with new TVs, Blu-ray recorders, cameras, hi-fis and, of course, new VAIOs.

Tech.co.uk will, of course, be there to bring you the full story with pictures.