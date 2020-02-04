Home security system sale: save $150 on the Arlo Pro at Best Buy

Secure your home and save money with this home security system deal at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Arlo Pro 3 2-camera kit on sale for $399.99. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the indoor/outdoor security system.

The Arlo Pro 3 is one of the best security cameras on the market and can be placed indoors or outdoors for total home security. The wireless security camera provides 2K video recording with HDR and features colored night vision so you can see what's going on in the dark. The Arlo Pro 3 also features two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors, and a built-in smart siren can be triggered remotely or automatically during an event.



Shop Best Buy's Arlo Pro 3 deals below, which include the two, four, and six security camera kits. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the security systems on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Arlo Pro deals:

Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security Camera System: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the Arlo Pro 3 security camera at Best Buy. The 2-camera system works both indoors and outdoors and features two-way audio and a built-in smart siren.

If you're interested in a multi-camera kit, Best Buy also has the four and six Arlo Pro 3 camera kits on sale as well as the add on Arlo Pro camera.

