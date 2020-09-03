Home Depot Labor Day sales: deals on appliances, furniture, mattresses and more

It's that time of year again and the Home Depot Labor Day sales are here to offer a wide array of savings across a whole range of appliances, home furnishings, and garden items. We've even spotted some tech deals in there as well, so there's plenty on offer this year.

We've written up our favorite Home Depot Labor Day sales just down below, with everything laid out into neat, easy to navigate sections. We'll also be continuously updating this page with more deals as they go live, so make sure you bookmark return frequently for the very latest offers.

Generally speaking, we're seeing price cuts of 20% all the way to 40%, which can literally mean hundreds of dollars of potential savings on bigger appliances and garden items. This is even before the weekend's Labor Day sales have kicked off, so we're not only in a great place right now, but we've also got plenty more to look forward to.

The best Home Depot Labor Day sales

Appliances

Up to 40% off select large appliances at Home Depot

Refrigerators, washers, dryers and cooking ranges are just some of the larger home appliances receiving hefty price cuts right now over at Home Depot. Some of the top brands are on offer here, including items from Whirlpool, Samsung and LG, so if you're looking for a quality upgrade for less, definitely consider the Home Depot Labor Day sale.

View Deal

Up to 40% off small kitchen appliances at Home Depot

Even smaller items are on sale right now at Home Depot, including some decent price cuts on coffee makers, blenders and slow cookers. These items are perfect to make that home life a little easier - great if you've found yourself working from home more often.

View Deal

Up to $60 off select air fryers at Home Depot

Air fryers in particular are receiving really great discounts right now over in the Home Depot Labor Day sales, with prices starting at just $73 currently. These little appliances are a good way to cook up your favorite dishes quickly and also cut out all the unhealthy grease associated with traditional deep fat fryers.

View Deal

See more appliance deals at Home Depot

Home and decor

Up to 30% off select furniture and decor at Home Depot

Give the place a real spruce up with the vast array of home decor items now on sale at Home Depot. Everything from beds, lighting, kitchenware and soft furnishings are on sale right now, so there are literally thousands of savings to be had.

View Deal

Get 10% off home office furniture purchases over $300 at Home Depot

Use code HDOFFICE10 on all home office items over $300 to get 10% off instantly this week at Home Depot. There are hundreds of desks, chairs, and storage items on sale right currently so there's never been a better time to create the perfect home office setup.

View Deal

Up to 35% off select mattresses at Home Depot

There are hundreds of mattresses on sale right now in the Home Depot Labor Day sale - including offers from top brands like Sealy and Tempur-Pedic. As you'd imagine, there's also options for both spring and memory foam mattresses, as well as a myriad of different sizes on offer.

View Deal

See more home furnishing Labor Day sales at Home Depot

Up to 30% off select tools at Home Depot

Hundreds of power and hand tools from top brands like Ryobi and Dewalt are currently on sale in the Home Depot Labor Day sales, just in time for those end of summer DIY projects. Whether you're simply looking for a set of allen wrenches or a full blown set of power tools, you'll find appropriate discounts here.

View Deal

Up to $400 off select outdoor power equipment at Home Depot

Those great savings also apply to a whole range of outdoor power equipment this week over at Home Depot. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers, pressure washers and power generators are just some of the equipment being discounted right now, so there's a diverse range of tools for most garden setups.

View Deal

See more garden and tools Labor Day sales at Home Depot

Smart home and tech

Google Home Mini: $49 $39 at Home Depot

The Google Home Mini is easily one of the best cheap smart speakers around and the perfect way to kickstart your smart home setup on a budget. Using the onboard Google Assistant you can not only play your favorite tunes, but also control any compatible smart devices in your home via WiFi.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant: $78.21 $49.99 at Home Depot

This Lenovo Smart Clock is the perfect smart home addition to any bedroom with its intuitive LED display and ambient sound function. It's also fully Google Assistant compatible, making it the perfect companion piece to the Google Home Mini above.

View Deal

Ring Doorbell 3 smart home camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Home Depot

The latest Ring Doorbell is a great addition for any front door. It's discrete, offers two way 1080 video and audio, and hosts a whole range of notification and sensor features. It's also fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, which is one of the most popular smart assistants currently available.

View Deal

Google Nest thermostat: $249 $219 at Home Depot

The Google Nest thermostat not only works with your other smart home devices in perfect synchronicity to control the central heating of your home but it'll also learn your favorite settings and give alerts. Google claims it'll also help to lower your energy bill, which makes it easy to recoup the upfront cost.

View Deal

Ring outdoor WiFi Cam: $249.99 $209.99 at Home Depot

The excellent Ring 1080p camera also comes in this outdoor floodlight mounted version, which offers the same excellent motion sensors and notifications but has the addition of two powerful LED floodlights.

View Deal

See all the smart home Labor Day sales at Home Depot

More Labor Day sales

Home Depot is just one of the many retailers offering deals right now as part of the Labor Day sales event. We've just rounded up some our current favorites just down below so you don't miss out out.