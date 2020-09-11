Home Depot Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2020: the deals we expect to see - and when we think they'll start

The 2020 Home Depot Black Friday sale is still a few months off, but if you're wondering what the best Home Depot Black Friday deals are likely to be, or when they'll start coming - or even if there will be a Home Depot sale at all this year - you're in the right place.

On this page, you'll find everything we know so far about Home Depot's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. We've also included some pro tips on exactly when to shop for the best Black Friday deals, plus advice on how to make sure you're getting the lowest price around, and what happens if you see a Home Depot deal you like the look of now.

Whether you're looking for Home Depot Black Friday deals on appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers, or garden tools, DIY discounts, or more, Home Depot is primed to offer up some excellent sales this November. And we'll have you covered.

This is your one-stop shop for all things Home Depot this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page and study up, because everything you need to know before November is right here. We'll also be updating this page with all the latest information as it hits the news, so you'll have everything ready when the big weekend hits.

When will Home Depot Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals begin?

Last year we saw Home Depot's Black Friday sale begin around a week before the big day itself hit, with lightning offers bringing the biggest savings over the Black Friday weekend. Black Friday sits on Friday November 27 this year, however it's likely we'll see some changes to Black Friday weekend this time around.

2020 is already looking decidedly different, and with Amazon Prime Day rumored to be launching in October, we may well see retailers launching their Black Friday doorbuster deals even earlier this year. If that's the case, it'll be a good idea to keep an eye on Home Depot's offers from mid-October onwards, and you'll really want to be ready from Friday November 20.

You can expect Home Depot's Cyber Monday offers to go live bang on Monday November 30, and will generally last about a week.

Black Friday Home Depot hours: will the store open?

Last year we saw Home Depot operating region-specific hours on Black Friday weekend, with deals launching online at 6:00am the day after Thanksgiving. It's worth checking your local store for the latest information, as this can change from state to state over the weekend itself - and, of course, this year there's a pandemic to consider. However, last year we saw the majority of Home Depot stores open from 6.00am. We'll keep you up to date with Home Depot's Black Friday and Cyber Monday opening hours as the news is announced.

The best Home Depot Black Friday deals we expect to see

Home Depot's Black Friday deals last year offered up some excellent savings on everything from home decor to DIY, electricals to garden furniture. However, some categories were stronger than others, so if you're looking to pick up smart home essentials and large appliances you're in the right place. We're also expecting Home Depot to deliver on garden and DIY offers this Black Friday, after a string of impressive sales this year so far.

You can expect to find blanket sales covering entire categories when Black Friday does hit, like last year's popular up to 50% discount on all bath and bedding items, and up to 50% off interior furniture as well. If you're after Black Friday appliance deals, though, you'll be seeing some particularly impressive savings on Samsung refrigerator and oven deals as well.

Similar offers will also be available over Cyber Monday, though typically we see the best offers during the Black Friday weekend.

How to find the best Home Depot Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday Home Depot deals may not be over the November weekend itself. It's likely that you'll find the biggest savings during these flash sales, but it all depends on what you're shopping for.

Small appliance and smart home deals will typically launch a little earlier than the top dollar items like refrigerators and grills, for example. Plus, with the 2020 shopping season starting earlier than usual, you'll still find excellent offers as soon as October in some cases. When Home Depot's Black Friday deals do appear, however, there are some tricks to making sure you're getting the best bang for your buck.

First up, you'll want to know exactly what you're after. Whether you're renovating the kitchen or upgrading some power tools, do some research on the models you're looking for and the products that have already been discounted this year. If an item has already seen hefty discounts in 2020, it's likely that these sales prices will return between October and November. We're going into more detail on these sales across each category just below.

Once you know what you want and its usual sales price, you'll want to make sure you don't miss the deal once it goes live. Bookmark this page, because we're bringing you all the best Black Friday Home Depot deals as soon as they pop up.

The final step is making sure that you're picking up the best price possible. Use a price checker to make sure that there's no lower price available elsewhere, and if you like, take advantage of Home Depot's price match guarantee to save yourself even more cash.

If you're shopping in store, you can save valuable time by using Home Depot's product locator app so you can quickly navigate the aisles and get to the goods you need ahead of the crowds.

How to shop the best Black Friday Home Depot deals

We're showing you exactly what to expect from Home Depot's upcoming Black Friday deals right here. From appliance deals to top savings on electronics, tools, and TVs, you'll find all the latest information on previous discounts and included lines as well as the offers available right now. Current deals offer up an excellent way to benchmark your expected discounts over the shopping weekend, but if you spot a price you like there's no guarantee it will return in November and there might be little reason to wait.

Home Depot Black Friday appliance deals

Appliance deals are the bread and butter of Home Depot's Black Friday sales. Last year we saw savings of over $1,000 on top brands like Samsung and LG, and you can bet similar offers are on their way in November. So far in 2020 we've seen discounts on refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines, with as much as 40% off a range of models and brands. Plus, if you're looking to upgrade the entire kitchen, we've seen Home Depot offering more bundle deals this year, so you can save even more by picking up a whole suite.

Samsung 4pc stainless steel package: $4,536 $2,698 at Home Depot

You're saving $1,414 with this 4pc bundle of Samsung's stainless steel appliances. That's an excellent saving on a $4,536 price tag, and one that sends you home with a 27cu french door refrigerator, tall dishwasher, self-cleaning single oven with electric range and a Samsung microwave as well.

Up to 40% off refrigerators: From $494 at Home Depot

Home Depot is currently offering up to 40% off a range of refrigerators. That means prices are starting at just $494, with bigger savings of over $1,000 available on big name brands like Samsung, LG and Whirlpool.

Up to 35% off ranges: From $395 at Home Depot

You'll also find up to 35% off a selection of high end and cheap ranges, so whether you're looking for something on short notice or a more impressive upgrade, you'll find some excellent savings available.

Up to 35% off on dishwashers: From $348 at Home Depot

Whether you're looking for a cheap dishwasher or you're upgrading to one with all the latest features, you'll find up to 35% off a wide range at Home Depot right now. That means big savings on everything from the cheapest Hotpoint to the more luxurious of Samsung products.

Small kitchen appliances

Small kitchen appliances were some of the most popular Home Depot Black Friday deals last year. That means we're expecting big things from top brands like Ninja, KitchenAid, and Magic Chef. Black Friday KitchenAid deals seem almost certain this year, with so many offers popping up over the last few months, but coffee machines and air fryers in particular do well over this shopping season as well. Plus, if last year's 50% off cookware sale is anything to go by, we're in for some excellent discounts in 2020.

Save up to 30% on KitchenAid mixers and accessories: From $34.99 at Home Depot

You'll already find a massive range of KitchenAid mixers available at a discounted price at Home Depot. Not only that, but if you're already the proud owner, you can also pick up cheap accessories and extra parts as well.

Aria 10Qt AirFryer: $149.99 $109.99 at Home Depot

The Aria 10Qt AirFryer is available for $40 off at Home Depot right now. You're getting plenty of functionality in here, with the option to bake, fry or grill, a massive range of preset cooking settings, and all the extra features you could ask for.

OXX Coffeeboxx single serve coffee maker: $199.99 $119.99 at Home Depot

This OXX Coffeeboxx coffee maker deal offers up an $80 discount on a $200 appliance. That's an excellent saving, and a level we'd expect to see over Black Friday as well.

Smart home

Home Depot's smart home deals are often overshadowed by other retailers over Black Friday. However, last year we saw some excellent deals on Google Nest products, Ecobee smart thermostats, and robot vacuum sales as well. The latter is likely going to make an appearance in 2020, with the Black Friday shopping season proving popular for robot vacuum discounts.

If you're shopping for cheaper Alexa devices we'd recommend heading over to Amazon, however Home Depot does offer some excellent bundle prices and savings on larger items like smart thermostats and security systems.

Lenovo smart clock with Google Assistant: $79.98 $49.99 at Home Depot

You can save $20 on the Lenovo smart clock at Home Depot right now, an excellent saving on the Google Assistant smart display compatible with a wide range of smart home devices.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $149 at Home Depot

The Ring video doorbell range of home security products has been regularly discounted this year, which is why we anticipate similar savings over Black Friday. You can already save $50 at Home Depot as well, and there's no guarantee this will get cheaper.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $219 at Home Depot

If you want to temper those energy bills this winter, you can save $30 on this Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Not only can you control you heat and AC from you smart devices, but you'll also be able to measure and control your energy consumption as well.

Furniture

We've seen as much as 50% off selected furniture lines in Home Depot's Black Friday sales before, and we're anticipating similar deals this year. So far we've seen savings creeping up to 40% over similar shopping periods, which means there's plenty of scope for big discounts on everything from bedroom to bathroom.

Fall home decor up to 30% off at Home Depot

Save up to 30% on a range of furniture and decor items right now. That includes kitchen and dining room furniture, mattresses, wallpaper, and bedding discounts, so there's plenty to shop.

Bathroom furniture and fittings up to 40% off at Home Depot

From toilets to bathroom vanities, showers to faucets, you'll find a range of bathroom furniture and fittings available for up to 40% off. That results in some excellent savings across an impressive selection of brands.

Garden

If you're looking to score some out of season garden discounts at Home Depot this Black Friday, you're in luck. We've seen some particularly strong garden deals over the course of 2020, no doubt due to the increased demand following the global pandemic. While that initially resulted in stock shortages, Home Depot is well known for its discounts on outdoor equipment and lawn care in particular, so you'll be able to find a range of deals on heavier duty gear this November.

Plus, last Black Friday we even saw discounts of up to 60% on hot tubs and other luxury items which means if you're looking to add extra features to your garden it's likely that we'll see even bigger savings in these categories.

Up to $300 off Ryobi outdoor power equipment at Home Depot

There's a massive range of Ryobi outdoor tools and equipment available with some impressive savings at Home Depot. That means you can save on everything from riding lawn mowers to pressure washers and spare batteries as well.

Cheyenne 32 in. x 16 in. rectangular wicker propane fire pit: $325.30 $292.72 at Home Depot

A $30 saving is bringing this Cheyenne fire pit table down below $300 at Home Depot right now. That's a great price on a tablet with an extra cover and Propane storage unit as well.

DIY

Last Black Friday, Home Depot cut their Milwaukee power tools by 50%, and we've continued to see excellent discounts on this equipment over the year. That means we're primed for some heavy duty discounts this year, and with other brands like Dewalt and Ryobi discounted over Labor Day and Memorial Day, it's likely you'll find similar savings across more products.

Up to 30% off select tools and accessories at Home Depot

You can save up to 30% on everything from saws to drills at Home Depot right now. With big name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now. Plus, these are likely to be the models included in Home Depot's Black Friday deals, so while there's no guarantee they'll be cheaper come November you can always use this page as a reference for future offers.

Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt cordless hammer drill and impact driver combo kit: $348 $229 at Home Depot

Save $119 on the Milwaukee M12 cordless hammer drill and impact driver combo kit, bringing the final price down to just $229. That's an excellent chunk of cash to save on a premium brand.

Tech and entertainment

We wouldn't recommend relying on Home Depot for your tech and entertainment deals this Black Friday - you're better off at Amazon or Best Buy for the majority of categories. However, you will find select offers available on speakers and home cinema accessories in particular, so it's worth checking out the latest offers if you're looking to upgrade the TV room.

JBL Link Music: $119.95 $69.95 at Home Depot

This JBL smart speaker packs some serious audio power. With 3D audio and WiFi streaming you're not only getting access to Google Assistant but also a fantastic home speaker as well. Plus, you're saving $50 on the original $119 price tag.

