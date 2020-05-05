Here's the first trailer for Space Force, Netflix's successor to The Office

Netflix has released the first trailer for Space Force, the upcoming comedy that reunites The Office executive producer Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell. This all-star comedy is about the titular new branch of the armed forces, which is being created under the auspices of general Mark Naird (Carell), who's definitely got some reservations about the whole thing.

The cast of Space Force also features John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Ben Schwartz. This is the first trailer for the show, which looks surprisingly expensive for a comedy:

Our first reaction is that Space Force looks fun, even if this particular trailer is relatively light on laughs. Then again, we have been in lockdown for almost two months, and who even remembers what jokes are at this point?

However this show turns out, you won't have to wait long to watch it. The first season of Space Force will be released on May 29 on Netflix. As Netflix stands to lose streaming mega hit The Office at the end of the year in the US, this will help fill the void.

Why comedies are going sci-fi in 2020

Space Force is a workplace comedy with a high-concept premise, but it's not alone when it comes to sitcoms leaning into sci-fi this year. The recent Amazon show Upload, also created by Greg Daniels, mostly tells its jokes in an expensive-looking VR world. HBO's disappointing Avenue 5, created by Veep's Armando Iannucci, is set on a spaceship.

It's hard not to see a common thread, here: big creators are making ambitious shows that warrant high production values, and more effects than you're used to seeing in a standard sitcom. The Good Place set a precedent in this respect.

The important thing, ultimately, is that the jokes are good. Avenue 5 didn't blow us away, but Space Force has a lot of promise.