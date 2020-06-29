Harry Potter RPG is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, says report

The Harry Potter open world game that leaked back in 2018 is planned for platforms including the PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, explains a new report. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who spoke to two sources about the progress of the project.

That information is revealed in a report that otherwise focuses on recent controversial gender-related tweets from Harry Potter author JK Rowling, which have resulted in cast members like Emma Watson affirming their support for trans people. The report touches upon how that's been perceived by staff at developer Avalanche Software.

Rowling doesn't have much involvement in the game's creation, based on what's discussed here.

This report describes the untitled Harry Potter game as featuring an expansive, open world replica of Hogwarts, the school from the book series, where you can 'role-play' as a wizard. Previous Harry Potter games, barring the Lego titles, have mostly been poor. The opportunity to explore the school in an expensive-looking RPG will no doubt be extremely appealing to fans of the books and films.

The report also mentions that the next Batman game, expected to be called Gotham Knights based on a recent URL filing, is likely to be revealed in August at DC's upcoming FanDome event.

The Harry Potter RPG will revealed at some point after that based on the current schedule, according to the same report.

What else do we know about the game?

The Harry Potter RPG was revealed in a leaked and later pulled video in October 2018. it looked like the game of many fans' dreams, featuring a player-created wizard performing spells in Hogwarts. BBC presenter Lizo Mzimba said the game could be called Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

Information has been thin on the ground since then, though, with lots of rumors but no further developments revealed by publisher Warner Bros.