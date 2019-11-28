Grab the Samsung Galaxy A10e for just $115 with this Amazon Lightning Deal

The Amazon Black Friday deals are rolling in thick and fast, including some great Lightning Deals offering huge savings on phones, laptops and other tech. One of today's best deals is the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is now incredibly cheap at just $114.99. (Don't live in the US? Scroll down for the best Samsung phone deals near you.)

This could well be the cheapest Samsung Galaxy phone we see throughout the whole Black Friday period. The 'e' in the name stands for 'essential', as you're getting almost all the features of the A10 in a more affordable format.

That means 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, a bright 5.83-inch display, expandable memory (always a welcome addition) and up to 23 hours talk time.

Samsung Galaxy A10e: $179.99 $114.99 at Amazon

There's $65 off this excellent budget Samsung handset with this Amazon Black Friday Lightning Deal. The 'e' in the name stands for 'essential', which means you get almost all the features of the A10 in an even more affordable package. Stocks won't last long at this price, so grab it while you can.

It won't give you the same performance as one of Samsung's flagship phones, but the Galaxy A10e is a great choice if price is the most important consideration for you this Black Friday, but you don't want to risk sacrificing quality by opting for a budget brand.

The Samsung Galaxy A10e isn't readily available outside the US, but if you live elsewhere we've rounded up the best prices on its more premium sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S10e, right here:

