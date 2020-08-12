Grab an iPhone SE for absolutely nothing with the latest deals from Verizon

One of the best iPhone SE deals ever is back at Verizon this week - giving you the chance to score a brand new 2020 iPhone SE for absolutely nothing.

This isn't the first time Verizon has offered this awesome iPhone SE deal, that was around two months ago, but we haven't seen it's like since so it's a real winner if you're looking to pick up the best budget iPhone right now.

To claim this freebie, all you need to do is purchase the iPhone SE (2020) upfront or on monthly installments, along with a new Unlimited line - be that a new plan or an additional line to an existing plan. Verizon will then credit the discount back into your account over 24 months, effectively reducing the monthly cost to zero. That flexibility means this deal's currently available to both new customers and existing customers - no need to switch (unless you want to, that is).

The free iPhone offer is only on the 64GB variant only right now, but similar discounts are also being applied to both the 128GB and 256GB variants, which you can pick up for just $5 a month and $10 a month respectively. All-in-all, you're looking to save yourself $399 with these iPhone SE deals , which is no chump change.

Not in the US? check out the best iPhone SE deals in your region just below.

The best iPhone SE deal this week

Apple iPhone SE (2020): $399 free with a new Unlimited line at Verizon

Want a brand new 2020 iPhone SE for absolutely nothing? Simply buy upfront or on a monthly instalment plan along with a new Unlimited plan line and you'll get your discount credited back into your account. This deal's open to everyone, both existing and new customers, so it's a great deal all around.

View Deal

