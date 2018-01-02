Google Pixel XL available on Amazon at Rs. 36000 discount

The Google Pixel XL 128GB is available on Amazon with some hefty discounts. Launched in October 2016 at a price of Rs. 76,000 in India, the Pixel XL 128GB variant is available at Rs. 39,999, after a discount of Rs. 36,000. You can exchange or your old smartphone to get an additional discount, that brings the price down to Rs. 36,000.

The Pixel brand is Google’s attempt to offer premium smartphones with fast updates, competing directly with the Apple iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy S and Note lines and more. With the Pixel brand, Google has also focused heavily on the cameras, taking a big leap in terms of image quality and overall user experience. The Pixel phones have had some of the best camera phones in the market over the last two years.

Google Pixel XL specifications

The Google Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display and a glass and aluminium design. Launched with Android 7.1 Nougat, the Pixel XL is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Pixel XL has a 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, gyro EIS, Laser and Phase Detection Autofocus, and a dual LED flash. The rear camera can record 4K videos and it also supports slow-motion recording up to 240fps at a resolution of 720p. The phone comes with an 8MP camera on the front.

At the time of writing, Amazon's Pixel XL discount is applicable on the Quite Black variant of the Pixel XL 128GB.

Other Pixel offers

There have been a slew of offers on Google’s Pixel smartphones over the last few weeks. The Pixel 2, in particular, was available at Rs. 39,999 after discounts and cashbacks on Flipkart, making it a good option against the likes of the OnePlus 5T and the Nokia 8.