Google device disrupting your Wi-Fi? A fix is on the way

If you’ve noticed that your Wi-Fi has gone a little funny recently, and you’re the owner of a Google smart speaker or Cast device, the two things may be connected.

The good news is that Google is aware of the issue, and “is working quickly to share a solution” according to a Google spokesperson.

The problems started to occur with Google’s latest offering to the smart speaker market, the Google Home Max, when used with the the TP-Link Archer C7 router. According to AndroidPolice, as soon as the Google Home Max was connected to the network, the network would become inaccessible.

A range of devices

TP-Link issued a fix, but as the issue developed it began to look like it originated from the Google device rather than the router. During December of last year there were a number of different complaints on the forums of a number of different router manufacturers, covering almost the full range of Google’s offerings.

We covered the news as it related to Chromecast devices, but it looks like the same problem is affecting Google Home devices too, on a range of routers from ASUS, Linksys, Netgear, TP-Link, and Synology. According to 9to5Google the problems are affecting different routers differently, so it may not be causing a total outage.

If you are having router issues, it’s worth disconnecting your Google device to see if that’s the cause of the problem. We’ll keep you updated if there’s anything you need to do once Google’s fix is available, but it's most probably going to come in the form of an update patch, so make sure you keep your devices updated (if you can connect to the internet).