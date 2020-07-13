Get Sony's noise canceling headphones for free with Chromebook purchase at Best Buy

The 2020 school season is almost upon us, which means it's time to stock up on tech gear for the new year. Best Buy is here to help you out with a fantastic deal for students, which includes a pair of free Sony noise canceling headphones with select Chromebooks priced $299 or more.



Perfect for school, Chromebooks are lightweight, durable, and affordable, provide an impressive battery life, and run Google's Chrome operating system. Best Buy is offering several different Chromebook models to choose from that start at just $299. The Sony WH-CH700N headphones included in this deal feature advanced noise canceling technology, a built-in microphone, and up to 35 hours of battery life.



To receive this offer from Best Buy, you must be signed up for student deals here. Once you're a member, just add a Chromebook priced $299 or more to your cart, then add the Sony WH-CH700N headphones to get them for free.

The Sony WH-CH700N headphones currently retail for $199, so with this deal, you're saving on a Chromebook laptop and getting a pair of premium noise canceling headphones for free. This deal ends on July 19, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Chromebook deals at Best Buy:

Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 Chromebook: $449 $299 at Best Buy + FREE Sony headphones

A fantastic deal, you can score a $150 price cut on the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook. The versatile laptop packs a 15.6-inch Full HD multitouch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC flash memory, and an Intel Pentium Gold processor.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $299 at Best Buy + FREE Sony headphones

Perfect for students, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a 10.1-inch touch screen, 128GB SSD, 4GB of RAM, and an Octa-core processor. Priced at just $299, the tablet-laptop hybrid includes a handy keyboard and dual cameras for photos and face-to-face chat.

Lenovo S340-14 Touch Chromebook: $299 at Best Buy + FREE Sony headphones

The compact 14-inch Lenovo S340 laptop currently retails for $299 and features an HD multitouch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC Flash Memory, and an Intel Celeron processor.

Samsung 4 Plus Chromebook: $379 $329 at Best Buy + FREE Sony headphones

You can save $50 on the 15.-inch Samsung 4 Plus Chromebook. The ultra-thin and lightweight laptop features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC flash memory, and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor.

