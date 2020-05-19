Get Showtime, Starz and more for free with Sling TV's latest streaming service offer

If you've used your lockdown time wisely, then you will have already rinsed the Netflix catalogue, wrung Amazon Prime dry and are wondering what the next TV streaming service to tackle is.

Well, thanks to its latest promotion, Sling TV may just be the answer. Sign up now and you can add its Premium Pass worth $24 to your account absolutely free! That means you'll have one month's access to brilliant programming on Showtime, Starz and Epix.

- Head to Sling's website to grab the free Premium Pass now

So as well as all the extra cable channels that you'll get anyway from your chosen Sling package - Blue or Orange, the choice is yours - you immediately get a month of added extras. Shows like Billions and Homeland certainly stand out from the crowd, but there's a longer list of highlights below.

Like what you're hearing? Then be sure to sign up to Sling by Saturday, May 23 to take advantage of this offer.

Sign up for any Sling TV plan now, and the TV streaming service will throw in a month of its Premium Pass absolutely FREE. So that's the usual array of channels, plus Showtime, Starz and Epix - a trio that would normally cost you an extra $24. Among loads more, that gets you access to the latest episodes of Billions, Homeland, Shameless, Ray Donovan and Penny Dreadful. Prepare to binge! OFFER EXPIRES ON SATURDAY, MAY 23View Deal

Shows can you watch with Sling Premium Pass

Showtime

Billions

Homeland

Shameless

Ray Donovan

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Starz

Vida

Power

The Rook

Outlander

Ash vs Evil

Black Sails

American Gods

Epix

Belgravia

Get Shorty

Pennyworth

Berlin Station

America Divided

Perpetual Grace

Godfather of Harlem

Is Sling TV any good?

It's definitely got TechRadar's approval! We love the fact that it allows you to customize your favorite channels on the app, and its on-demand programming along with movies that you can rent is pretty handy.

Not to mention that you can watch it on any device that can stream the app - this includes your tablet, phone, laptop, smart TV etc, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and many more.

What we also find it quite refreshing that there are no sneaky fees or long-term contracts - you just pay a flat fee for the this TV streaming service.

Want to find out more? Make sure you check out our Sling TV review.