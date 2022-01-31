Get $250 off America's best mattress ahead of the Presidents’ Day sales

Audio player loading…

Good sleep is vital, and for that you need a comfy place to rest at night. If you want that ‘place’ to be a luxury handcrafted Saatva mattress without the luxe price tag, then this deal is for you: save $250 on orders of $1,000 or more at Saatva thanks to our exclusive discount. It's available to use as of now until 6 February.

You can use this $250 saving on any Saatva product as long as your total order comes to $1,000 or more, but we’d use it on the Saatva Classic, a luxury innerspring hybrid that sits at the top of our best mattress guide. With $250 off, a queen size is reduced to $1,445 (was $1,695), which is competitive for a mattress of this quality.

That’s also $50 more than what other customers will get on the Classic, though if you are looking to buy a more expensive Saatva, then the better Saatva mattress deal for you is a saving of up to $450 off orders worth $4,000 or more.

That's a big saving from a top-rated sleep brand, and we're unlikely to see anything better from Saatva ahead of the Presidents' Day mattress sales.

Saatva exclusive TechRadar discount: Save $250 on orders of $1,000+

This exclusive saving can be used on any Saatva mattress, bed frame or bedding combination as long as your total order value comes to $1,000 or more. In the brand’s general sale you'd have to spend at least $2,000 to access this level of discount, making it a superb offer for saving extra on the brand’s more affordable mattresses.

Saatva makes nine mattresses in total, ranging from an organic Crib Mattress all the way up to an adjustable mattress (the Saatva Solaire) with 50 different firmness levels. You’ll get 180 nights to try out your new Saatva at home, with warranties ranging from 15-25 years, depending on the mattress you buy.

Even better, Saatva offers free White Glove Delivery service, wherein installation experts deliver your new Saatva direct to your room of choice, ready for sleeping on. They will even remove your old mattress.

The brand also makes one of the best mattress toppers for adding firmness, softness or cooling to your bed as needed, plus a range of luxury bedding accessories. We’d recommend the Saatva Weighted Blanket (from $), as well as the brand’s organic pillows and soft-touch mattress protector for safeguarding your bed and making it fresh and cozy.

