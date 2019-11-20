Get a Samsung Galaxy S10e for under $400 with this early Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is on sale ahead of Black Friday 2019 at an astonishing $220 off the sticker price, giving you a superior budget flagship at the cost of a midrange phone.

One caveat: this is a renewed (aka refurbished) phone, which Amazon assures is “inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers.” It might not come in its classy original packaging, but this should be a usable phone at a serious discount - and since the Galaxy S10 line only came out in March 2019, there’s little chance these pre-owned phones got any serious mileage.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the ‘budget’ version of the S10 line, losing out on the third telephoto lens and coming in at a smaller size - which, in our opinion, is desirable for more folks than you’d think. It still packs a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with a microSD slot for expanded storage. Plus...it’s got a headphone jack.

In other words, this is a premium phone, and will likely last you years.

If you want a brand new Galaxy S10e phone regardless, you can pick up a differently-listed unlocked S10e - just keep in mind it’s an international model with an Exynos 9820 chipset (nearly identical in power as the Snapdragon 855). More importantly, this phone doesn’t work with CDMA networks like Verizon or Sprint. Consider yourselves warned.

