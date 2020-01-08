Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick or Air TV mini with this Sling TV deal

Cable? That's far too 2018, it's all about the streaming services in 2020 - especially Sling TV with its current freebie galore.

The TV streaming service is offering a free Amazon Fire TV Stick, Air TV Mini or a Sling TV Antenna when you prepay for two months of Sling TV.

Not only that, but this Sling TV deal is also your chance to watch some pretty inticing events coming up - such as the 7th Democratic Presidential Debate, and all NFL games including the all-important Super Bowl live stream.

Sound good? Click to bag this Sling TV deal with either: Amazon Fire TV stick | Air TV | Antenna

This offer comes at a fortuitous time considering that Sling TV has just upped its subscription prices. It now costs $30 a month to sign up to Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Or you could subscribe to both services for $45.

And if you're a Friends fan (who isn't!?) you may have realised the sad news that it has now left US Netflix. The excellent news however, is that it hasn't left and has no plans of leaving Sling TV!

Is Sling TV any good?

It's definitely got TechRadar's approval! We love the fact that it allows you to customize your favorite channels on the app, and it's on-demand programming along with movies that you can rent is pretty handy.

Not to mention that you can watch it on any device that can stream the app - this includes your tablet, phone, laptop etc.

What we also find it quite refreshing that there are no sneaky fees or long-term contracts - you just pay a flat fee for the service. The only thing we're disgruntled about at the moment is that price hike - but at least the freebie sweetens the deal!

