Get a Fitbit Charge 4 for under $100 with this early Black Friday fitness tracker deal

Looking for a discount on Fitbit fitness trackers? Try this early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 4, which knocks $50 off the list price, a savings of 33%. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)
The Fitbit Charge 4 is a basic tracker, but it still has a lot of functionality, including built-in GPS, Spotify support, and Fitbit Pay. In short, this version lets you leave your phone at home, is water-resistant up to 50m, and has a grayscale touchscreen to extend battery life reportedly lasting up to seven days – though extended GPS use can shorten that dramatically.
It won't provide the litany of data a Garmin or Polar wearable would, but the Fitbit Charge 4 is also notably cheaper, especially at this price. It tops our best fitness tracker page for a reason.
Fitbit Charge 4:
$149 $99 on Amazon
Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal
Or if you prefer a different retailer, get the same discount with this Best Buy Black Friday deal:
Fitbit Charge 4:
$149 $99 on Best Buy
Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal
- Shop all the early Black Friday Fitbit deals here
- Not a Fitbit fan? Check out Garmin deals and sales that are live now
Fitbit Charge 4 deals in your region
Not in the US? Here are some Fitbit Charge 4 deals in your region:
TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Black Friday, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.