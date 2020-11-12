Get a Fitbit Charge 4 for under $100 with this early Black Friday fitness tracker deal

Looking for a discount on Fitbit fitness trackers? Try this early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 4, which knocks $50 off the list price, a savings of 33%. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a basic tracker, but it still has a lot of functionality, including built-in GPS, Spotify support, and Fitbit Pay. In short, this version lets you leave your phone at home, is water-resistant up to 50m, and has a grayscale touchscreen to extend battery life reportedly lasting up to seven days – though extended GPS use can shorten that dramatically.

It won't provide the litany of data a Garmin or Polar wearable would, but the Fitbit Charge 4 is also notably cheaper, especially at this price. It tops our best fitness tracker page for a reason.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Amazon

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Or if you prefer a different retailer, get the same discount with this Best Buy Black Friday deal:

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Shop all the early Black Friday Fitbit deals here

Not a Fitbit fan? Check out Garmin deals and sales that are live now

Fitbit Charge 4 deals in your region

Not in the US? Here are some Fitbit Charge 4 deals in your region:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Black Friday, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.