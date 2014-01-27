WIN! Rocksmith 2014 on PS3 with two guitars

We're offering the chance for one lucky winner to rock out with Ubisoft's Rocksmith 2014 on PS3, along with a bunch of extra goodies.

If your name is chosen, you'll get two Les Paul guitars for those multiplayer jam sessions. Of course you'll also receive a copy of the game on PS3, as well as a Rocksmith 2014 goodie bundle which includes a tshirt, a bottle opener and a pick holder.

Rocksmith 2014 is an excellent way to learn how to play guitar, letting you plug in any guitar or bass of your choosing. From slides to accents, Rocksmith 2014 will help you polish those music skills - or just let you rock out when you're in the mood to let off some steam.

Fancy a shot for this awesome prize? Just click here and answer this relatively straightforward question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.