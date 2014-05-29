Watch Sony's E3 PlayStation press conference at a theater near you (for free)

Why would Sony live-stream its E3 2014 press conference to 40 movie theaters for free?

Perhaps because there's going to be one hell of an announcement coming up. Or maybe Sony's just trying to get everyone hyped up ...

Whatever the case, we're expecting Project Morpheus to show up for sure and of course, the usual list of new titles. But what could be so big that requires the silver screen? Perhaps a full on Uncharted 4 spectacle!

These theaters are hosting the live-stream, but check back during June 9 for our on-the-ground coverage of the whole E3 event here.

