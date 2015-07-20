The Xbox One Madden 16 bundle goes big with 1TB of storage, one year of EA Access

Microsoft and EA have teamed up to release a brand-new Xbox One bundle in time for the launch of Madden NFL 16 on August 25.

Sporting a 1TB hard drive, a one-year subscription to EA Access and a download code for the eponymous title, the Madden NFL 16 bundle will launch a full week before the game's release on the 25 and will retail $399 - $50 more than the cost of the current model without Kinect.

While it'd be easy to knock Microsoft for cherry picking by packaging its comparatively slower-selling system with the annual sports title, it's an actually surprising value considering that the game by itself costs $60 and one year of Access goes for $30.

What's better, EA plans on putting Madden 16 on EA Access starting two days after the system launches on August 18.