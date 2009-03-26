RockBand US sales pass $1 billion

MTV Games and Harmonix have turned the volume up to 11, shifting over $1 billion (£700 million) worth of games and downloads in North America in just 15 months, according to data from NPD Group.

In addition, over 40 million songs have been paid for in downloads to the RockBand platform, surpassing arch-rival Guitar Hero.

The franchise has 614 songs offered via the Rock Band platform, both on-disc and the in-game music store, from 269 different artists and bands.

For those about to rock, check your broadband connection

Since its launch in November 2007, the franchise has racked up a number of firsts, including the first game to allow export from content from the disc, the first to allow export of avatars to real-life merchandise and the first game to allow full albums as downloadable content.

Since Judas Priest's Screaming for Vengeance released in June 2008, ten albums have followed it from AC/DC, The Cars, Judas Priest, Pixies, Motley Crue, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megadeth, Rush, No Doubt and Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well as special compilations from The Who, Nirvana, The Grateful Dead and Boston.

Overall, RockBand was the number one title for sale in the US for 2008, across all genres. The Beatles: Rock Band game is due for release this September.