Nintendo upsets gamers with YouTube cash-in plan

In an announcement that's causing quite a stir among gamers, Nnitendo has begun claiming advertising revenue from user-made YouTube videos that feature its games.

"Let's Play" type videos are hugely popular on YouTube, offering complete playthroughs of titles, and are considered by gamers to be harmless to game developers and publishers.

Nintendo, however, seems to disagree. It says it doesn't want to block videos like music and film publishers do, but instead place ads at the start and end of videos that features its games from which it will profit.

It told TechRadar in a statement "For most fan videos this will not result in any changes, however, for those videos featuring Nintendo-owned content, such as images or audio of a certain length, adverts will now appear at the beginning, next to or at the end of the clips."

Let's…make some money

While putting movies, TV and music on platforms like YouTube has a more clear damaging effect on their respective industries, watching a video of a game is obviously not the same as playing one.

So the gamers aren't happy. One big "Let's Play" name on YouTube, Zack Scott, went immediately to Facebook to air his disappointment at Nintendo.

"When I see a film that someone else is also watching, I don't need to see it again," he said. "When I see a game that someone else is playing, I want to play that game for myself!"

Via BBC