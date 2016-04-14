Final Fantasy 9 lands on Steam with grind-busting boosters

Final Fantasy 9 is now available to download for the PC on Steam, and it comes with a promotional launch price, too.

If you purchase the game within the next week, you'll get a 20% discount, meaning you can bag the title for $16.79 or £12.79 (around AU$23.50). The offer expires on April 20.

This one has come rather out of nowhere with no launch fanfare, although it isn't a surprise to see the ninth incarnation of the series pop up with a PC port, given that previous games have received this treatment.

Final Fantasy 9 was released back at the turn of the millennium, and the publisher Square Enix notes that it has sold in excess of five million copies since then.

Boost for the win

This new PC version contains a number of improvements, including seven 'game boosters' such as 'high-speed' and 'no encounter' modes which allow the player to progress more quickly through the game, and concentrate on enjoying the ride with less grind in terms of elements such as slow and convoluted battles.

The game runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10 PCs, with unsurprisingly low minimum requirements that include an Intel Core 2 Duo 2GHz CPU, 2GB of RAM, and a GeForce 8600GTS or Radeon HD4650 graphics card along with 7GB of hard drive space for the installation.

The recommended spec stipulates an Intel Core i5 2520 2.5GHz processor with 4GB of system memory.