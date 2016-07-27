18 unmissable PC games from the Windows 10 era

Has it already been one year since Windows 10 landed on July 29, 2015? We can remember Microsoft waxing lyrical about its new operating system and the opportunities that it would bring around gaming - from DirectX12 to Xbox streaming.

According to the latest Steam survey, just short of 43% of gamers were using Windows 10 in June, so a healthy portion of users are taking advantage of what the company's latest platform has to offer.

We're using Windows 10's first milestone to take a look back at the best PC titles to have been released since the operating system touched down this time last year. Something tells us that the next 12 months are going to yield an even better crop of gaming goodness.

This article is part of TechRadar's Windows 10 week. Microsoft's latest operating system turns from a free to a paid upgrade on July 29, and we're looking to answer the question of whether it's good for you.