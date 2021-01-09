Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy feature huge $300 price cuts on RTX machines this weekend

Things sure have been quiet on the gaming laptop deals front in the new year, but that looks to change this weekend with Best Buy's first big sales event of 2021.

Starting with this $300 discount on the 15.6-inch MSI GF65 for just $899.99, Best Buy's gaming laptop deals are looking to save you big bucks if your sights are set on a machine with an RTX graphics card specifically.

This particular spec also features a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i7-9750H - an older processor, but one that's still capable of putting out great framerates on modern games at 1080p. Subsequently, this one's a good choice if you're looking for a fast machine but don't quite want to fork out the $1,000+ that most machines with this kind of spec fetch.

If you are in the market for a real top-end machine however... consider this $300 discount on the HP Omen, now $1,149.99 at Best Buy. This powerful machine retains that RTX 2060 graphics card and 512GB SSD but ups the processor to a 10th gen Intel Core i7 and packs in 16GB of RAM, making for one fast package overall. In our eyes, this one's not quite as good as the other gaming laptop deal due to the significant upcharge, however, if you're looking for a price cut on a slick, premium machine then this is a good option.

Gaming laptop deals this weekend at Best Buy

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - With an RTX 2060, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, you're getting some real bang for your buck with this MSI GF65 at Best Buy. The processor is a little older now, but it's still plenty fast, and that RTX 2060 will handle 1080p gaming with ease on most modern games.

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,449.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you did want to go all out and get the latest components, however, a similar saving is up for grabs on this stunning HP Omen at Best Buy. You're getting that same RTX 2060 graphics card and 512GB SSD, but upping to 16GB of RAM, getting 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 10th gen Intel Core i7 - very, very fast components for 1080p gaming.

