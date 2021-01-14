Galaxy S20 price cut: save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus at Best Buy

Thanks to today's release of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21, you can now find incredible discounts on the Galaxy S20 lineup.



One of the best deals we've spotted, Best Buy is offering a $300 price cut on an unlocked Galaxy S20 plus - no activation required. That brings the price down to $899, which is an incredible deal for an unlocked phone with no strings attached. If you're interested in a carrier option, Best Buy is offering a further $50 discount if you activate your phone at checkout with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.



This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for a contract-free cellphone plan and don't want to shell out for the latest Samsung phone. We don't know how long this offer from Best Buy is valid, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Galaxy S20 Plus deal:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for $1,199.99 $849.99 at Best Buy |Save $350 on an unlocked Galaxy S20 Plus

You can save $300 on an unlocked Galaxy S20 Plus at Best Buy right now. If you activate the Samsung phone through AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint, you can save a further $50, bringing the price down to $849.99. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and a 128GB and 512GB storage option.

View Deal

Shop for more offers with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals.