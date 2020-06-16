Galaxy S20 price cut at Best Buy: save up to $250 on the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

If you're looking to score a price cut on the Galaxy S20 lineup, then you're in luck. Right now at Best Buy, you can save up to $250 on the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation.

Best Buy's Samsung deal allows you to save up to $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 with qualified activation and monthly device payments from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You'll pay $31.25 a month over 24 months with Verizon and Sprint, which brings the cost of the Samsung phone down to $750. AT&T is offering the Galaxy S20 for $799 with $26.66 monthly payments over 30 months.



If you don't want to activate with a carrier, Best Buy is also offering a $200 discount on an unlocked Galaxy S20. Both deals are limited time promotions, so you should snag these Samsung bargains while you can.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $250 with qualified activation

You can save up to $250 on the Galaxy S20 with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The Galaxy S20 phone features a 6.2-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for $1,199.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $250 on the Galaxy S20 Plus with qualified activation

Best Buy is offering up to $250 in savings on the S20 Plus with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and a 128GB and 512GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $1,349.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $$250 on the S20 Ultra with qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save up to $250 on the S20 Ultra with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch display and is available in 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a 128GB or 512GB storage option.

