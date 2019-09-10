Fury vs Wallin live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere this Saturday

With his career back on track, Tyson Fury looks to his extend his undefeated record against Sweden's Otto Wallin this weekend. The showdown is all set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and you can live stream Fury vs Schwarz as it happens - and no matter where you are - by following this guide.

This unorthodox boxing style and showmanship means that any Fury fight is going to be just about unmissable.

Fury vs Wallin - when and where What date is it? Saturday, September 14 What time is it? The fight is expected to start no earlier than 8pm in Las Vegas. So that's an early Sunday morning at around 4am BST in the UK and afternoon 1pm AEST in Australia. Where is it? The boxing is taking place at the 20,000 capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It's been just three months since the Gypsy King's last fight on US soil, following his impressive, quick-fire win over Tom Schwarz back in June.

Fury will ultimately see Saturday's showdown with Otto Wallin as another stepping stone towards a much wanted rematch against Deontay Wilder following his controversial split-decision defeat against the WBC World Champion back in December. The 31-year-old English fighter has his own WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title on the line against Wallin, but will be rightly expecting a quick dispatch of his Swedish opponent.

For his part, Wallin will be looking to become the first Swedish world champion since 1959. With an unblemished record of 13 knockouts in a 20-fight career, the 31-year-old will be hoping to overcome a five inch height difference and limited top-rank fighting experience to pull off a shock that would rival Andy Ruiz’s win over Anthony Joshua earlier in the year.

You can live stream Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin anywhere in the world using the guide below - check out your options for a fight you won't want to miss. The cost varies quite a lot over the world, with the UK hosting an expensive PPV that's undercut massively in the US by ESPN+.

Live stream Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin from outside your country

If you've been looking forward to this fight and already know where to watch, your plans may be scuppered if you're out of the country when it's on. That's because broadcasters geo-block their coverage if you try to watch from abroad.

How watch the Tyson Fury fight in the UK

BT Sport Box Office has once again nabbed the title of official UK broadcaster for the latest Tyson Fury fight. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase. The main event should kick-off at 4am-ish - although that may be later/less early if the main card goes on longer than expected. BT Sport Box Office coverage can be added to the likes of Sky, Virgin, PS4 - or simply on its own through the BT website and app.

Live stream Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin in the US

How to watch Fury vs Wallin: Australia stream

At the time of writing, we can't see any evidence that the Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin fight will be shown at all. As a last resort, we suppose you could try downloading a VPN service and then signing up for an option from another country. We'll be sure to update this section if we hear anything differently.