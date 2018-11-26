Free? OnePlus 6T just became the top Cyber Monday phone deal

If you’ve been eyeing the fantastic OnePlus 6T phone and waiting for the perfect time to pick one up, we have great news: T-Mobile has a deal during Cyber Monday that essentially gives you the phone for free.

Of course, there are a couple caveats, but stick with us here.

You’ll have to pay $580 up-front for the model T-Mobile offers, the 128GB + 8GB RAM OnePlus 6T. Then you will need to trade in a qualifying Android phone (one of a range of newer models, which we’ll list below). Last, you’ll need to add the phone as an additional line to an existing T-Mobile account.

For that, T-Mobile will pay you back the cost of one of their OnePlus 6T phones - $580 - over the course of 24 months in the form of bill credits.

The list of trade-in Android phones that is pretty generous, too. Those that qualify include phones as old as the Galaxy S6 up to the Galaxy S8, as well as the Note 5 and Note 8. You can also turn in a Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. LG’s V30, V30+, G6 and G7 also work, as do Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force and Z2 Play. OnePlus is even including its older models like the 5, 5T and 6.

Get a OnePlus 6T essentially for free with T-Mobile

Trade in an old phone, buy a $580 OnePlus 6T up-front and T-Mobile will pay you back fully over two years. You'll have to add this line to your existing T-Mobile account, but that's a precious few hoops to jump through for a virtually free phone.View Deal