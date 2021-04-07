Forza Motorsport playable test coming soon — here's how to apply

The next entry in Turn 10's Forza Motorsport franchise is still a ways off but eager fans may have a chance to try it out soon, or at least part of it. Turn 10 Creative Director Chris Esaki took part in a recent Forza Monthly presentation to deliver some exciting news: Forza Motorsport is entering public testing.

For anyone looking to take part in the testing, you'll want to be part of the official Forza Feedback Panel , which will allow you to get your hands on at least part of the game and provide feedback to the developer.

.@LoungeToy dropped by Forza Monthly to deliver an update on Forza Motorsport. Participants in the Forza Feedback Panel are starting to get their hands on part of the game for playtesting!

"The only way to get your hands on this part of the new Forza Motorsport title is to be part of that panel," Esaki said during the presentation. "We’re going to continue to plan this type of testing as we go in the months ahead and get more and more people from the community in and enjoying this experience. So once again, get on those Forza panels and you’ll actually be able to check out the new or part of the new Forza Motorsport."

Forza Motorsport was first announced as part of a showcase for Xbox Series X titles back in July 2020, with an Xbox Series S version later confirmed when the smaller console was revealed a couple of months later.

The last mainline entry in the series was Forza Motorsport 7, which was released in 2017. After that, Turn 10 abandoned the two-year cycle it had been on, previously alternating a Forza Motorsport game with a Forza Horizon game from Playground Games every other year.

How does the Forza Feedback Panel work?

To apply to be on the Forza Feedback Panel, you need to fill out a survey here and agree to a Microsoft Confidentiality Statement but you can opt-out of the panel at any time. It doesn't necessarily guarantee you'll get a place on the panel, but it's well worth trying if you're a Forza fan. It's also worth noting that you need to be 18 or older to apply.

It's not clear exactly what platforms the testing will take place on. With that said, it's fair to expect that it won't be available on Xbox One.

As far as we're aware, Forza Motorsport is exclusive to Microsoft's newest consoles, so when it launches it'll only be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll also launch in Xbox Game Pass, with a Cloud gaming option offered through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.