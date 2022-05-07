Final Fantasy 16 is ‘coming together’ and a new trailer could come soon

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy 16 producer, Naoki Yoshida, has said that a trailer for the game is finished and could be shown ‘soon’.

Yoshida made his comments (translated by Twitch streamer Audrey) during a livestream for a Nier Reincarnation and Final Fantasy 14 crossover, revealing that the new trailer for the game is now complete and that, after being delayed due to various unspecified factors, it should drop “soon”.

As far as the game itself is concerned, he goes on to say that it’s “greatly coming together” but that he wants the development team to spend some more time on polishing and debugging the experience before calling it complete.

After a dearth of updates on Final Fantasy 16, this is the second time we’ve heard about the game in a couple of weeks. Only a few days ago, Yoshida said in an interview that development "is in the final stretch" and that the "story has become quite deep." These comments, he reveals in this latest livestream, may have gotten him in some trouble with the game’s PR team.

It seems, then, that a trailer is on its way and when it does release it’ll be the second trailer for Final Fantasy 16, the first having been shown all the way back in September 2020 as part of the PlayStation 5 showcase.

Analysis: When should we expect Final Fantasy 16?

At the moment, Final Fantasy 16 doesn’t actually have a release date and, until these comments, things have been fairly quiet around the game for quite a while. The original plan was to reveal more in 2021 but, back in December, Yoshida provided an update explaining why that wouldn’t happen:

"When we last spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI sometime later in 2021,” he said. “However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise, as complications from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have delayed the game’s development by almost half a year."

Well, that half a year is now just about passed and it looks like something is indeed brewing. However, while the trailer is apparently ready to be shown soon, we don't know exactly when that'll happen.

We are, at least, currently approaching the perfect time of year for updates on big games. E3 2022 may be canceled, but that hasn’t stopped Xbox and Bethesda organizing a June presentation and, further to that, the Summer Game Fest is still scheduled to go ahead online. Basically, the next few months could make for an ideal window for a trailer reveal and we’ve got everything crossed we’ll get one.

As for a final release date for the game, that remains hard to predict. At the moment, we can only hope that a release date, or even a release window, for the PS5 console exclusive will be announced alongside its new trailer.