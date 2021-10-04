Epic TV deal: Sony's stunning 77-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off at Amazon

You can score a massive $1,000 price cut on this stunning OLED TV from Sony at Amazon's epic deals sale that launched today. For a limited time, this 77-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV is on sale for $2,998 (was $3,999.99) at Amazon. That's a massive $1,001.99 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the OLED display.

OLED TV deal

Sony 77-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $3,999.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $1,0001.99 - This massive 77-inch Sony OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $2,998, thanks to today's $1,000 discount from Amazon. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

View Deal

Sony's stunning 77-inch OLED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your big-screen dream TV. The A80J Series features a premium OLED panel within a cognitive processor XR which delivers a life-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The Sony TV features XR Triluminos Pro Color and Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, so you're getting premium sound quality and intense colors and deep blacks. You're also getting smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



Discounts like this are typically reserved for the upcoming Black Friday deals event, so you should snag today's incredible offer before it's too late.



You can also see more bargains with our roundup of the best Amazon deals that are happening today.

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.



You can also look forward to upcoming offers with our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals of 2021.