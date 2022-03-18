Epic Amazon deals: AirPods, OLED TV, air fryer, Apple Watch and more on sale

We're rounding up today's best deals from this weekend's sale at Amazon which includes record-low prices on AirPods, OLED TVs, the Apple Watch, air fryers, Fire Sticks, and more.



The most popular bargains include the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a new record-low price of $349.99 (was $399.99), this top-rated air fryer marked down to $59.99 (was $74.99), and LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,749.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen.



Amazon is also discounting its Fire TV lineup, including the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99, the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $37.99, and the powerful Fire TV cube marked down to $69.99.



See more of today's best deals from Amazon's sale below, and keep in mind many of today's bargains include record-low prices that we typically only see during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon sale: today's best deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $33.59 at Amazon

Save $20 - A customer favorite from today's Amazon sale is this set of top-rated pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection on sale for $33.59 when you apply the additional 20% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

Ultrean Air Fryer: $74.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's sale, Amazon has the top-rated Ultrean air fryer on sale for just $59.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features grill, roast, and bake cooking functions.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Today's Amazon sale has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99. That's a $10 discount and just $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon's sale has the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $37.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's most powerful streaming device is the Fire TV Cube which is on sale for $69.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99. That's a $59 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Save $72 - If you're looking for over-the-ear headphones, Amazon has the top-rated Sony WH1000XM4 noise-canceling earphones on sale for $278 - just $30 more than the record-low price. Sony's WH1000XM4 feature digital noise cancellation technology, work with Amazon Alexa, and provide 30-hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon now has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $339. That's the best deal we've ever seen for the smartwatch and $10 less than last week's price. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's deal applies to the 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - Today's best iPad deal is Apple's iPad Air 4 on sale for $499.99 at Amazon. That's a massive $99 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2020 tablet. The iPad Air 4 packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $190 - Amazon's sale also includes TV deals like the all-new 55-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $369.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,746.99 at Amazon

Save $753 - Amazon now has the LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,746.99 in an epic March Madness TV deal. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and $50 less than last week's deal. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and the best Apple Watch 7 deals.