Ends today - exclusive $200 off Galaxy S21 series with Samsung's Black Friday deals

TechRadar readers are among the select few to get exclusive early access to this year's Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 deals at the official store - including price cuts of up to $200 on all devices plus $50 store credit on the house.

Retailing for $699 (was $799), $849 (was $999), and $999 (was $1,1099) respectively, this is your chance to snag a device for close to the cheapest prices yet and beat the crowds. This is the last call though - early access to these Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 deals ends Friday. After this cut-off point - these prices will be available to everybody... and they'll probably be snapped up pretty quickly.

Note, several devices actually have backorder queues right now stretching to mid-December in the most extreme cases. While it's up to you, we'd probably recommend ordering sooner rather than later if you're looking for a fairly quick delivery. We're not expecting better Black Friday deals on these devices, at least for unlocked handsets, so it's looking like a safe buy.

Also available on all devices with this week's Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are trade-in rebates of up to $550. This is one of the better rates we've seen this year and it's a great option if you're looking to save a bit more cash on the side. Samsung even takes devices with cracked screens so it's a fairly flexible way to get an additional saving - plus it's good to recycle!

If you're interested in seeing what else is available in today's early Black Friday deals at Samsung, we've rounded up a few more promotions just below. These include savings on the Galaxy Watch 4, a free Chromebook 4, and some really, really great discounts on the Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Outside the US? See the best Samsung Galaxy deals in your region just below.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 $699.99, plus $50 Samsung Store credit

Exclusive: This upfront saving on the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 brings it to just $50 off its cheapest price ever. Factor in the free Samsung Store credit here (great for accessories) and you're actually matching that record low. If you're looking for a solid Android flagship that ticks all the boxes you simply can't go wrong with this fantastic 2021 device.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 $849.99, plus $50 Samsung Store credit

But, if you're looking for a device with a bit more screen real estate, consider this week's Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals. This one's got an even bigger $150 saving plus that $50 store credit on the house too. Some of the colors on this device are currently on backorder until mid-December so we'd act quickly if you're interested in delivery this side of 2022.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199.99 $999.99, plus $50 Samsung Store credit

And, last but certainly not least is the Galaxy S21 Ultra - a device that currently holds the top spot on our best phones buyer's guide for 2021. It's pricey, but worth every penny in our eyes - plus this early Samsung Black Friday deal gives you a full $200 price cut plus that $50 store credit. Note, this one's on backorder until December 10th in some colors and storage sizes, so definitely act quickly.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

More exclusive early Samsung Black Friday deals

And, if you're looking for the latest early-bird promotions on other devices, we've got plenty more to check out on our main Black Friday phone deals page. Over there you'll find great prices on Google Pixels, iPhones, and even Galaxy Z foldable.