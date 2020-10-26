Early Black Friday robot vacuum deals are already live

Black Friday deals are an excellent opportunity to pick up a cheap robot vacuum. These handy devices always drop around the November shopping season, and offer up some fantastic prices when they do. It's only October, but with both Walmart and Amazon launching their offers early this year you can already find some stunning robot vacuum deals on the shelves right now - in both the US and the UK.

The global pandemic and the shipping concerns and online competition it has driven has brought a massive range of Black Friday deals forwards this year and we're seeing plenty of retailers playing their November cards a little early.

That means robot vacuum sales are also offering up some excellent prices right now - like this Shark ION robot vacuum now available for just $199 at Walmart thanks to a $100 price cut. It's a slightly older model, but it's one of the cheapest on sale right now and you're still getting virtual assistant support and a powerful clean.

However, if you're shopping in the UK you can take advantage of the lowest price we've ever seen on the Ecovacs N79S. Down to just £179.99 with the addition of a handy voucher code at Amazon, there's an excellent range of features to dig into for a great price.

You'll find plenty more robot vacuums in these early Black Friday deals, but we're highlighting our top picks just below. You can, however, also check out other robot vacuum sales currently on offer this week.

The best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Amazon Black Friday robot vacuum deals - US

Shark ION R75 robot vacuum cleaner: $299 $199 at Walmart

Save $100 on this Shark ION R75 robot vacuum at Walmart this week. That's an excellent discount that brings this slightly older model down to just $199. You're still getting a powerful clean here, with drop sensors and multi-surface cleaning modes perfect for hardwood flooring and carpets. Not only that, but you'll even find Alexa compatibility here as well.

Eufy Robovac 15C Max robot vacuum cleaner: $279.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The Robovac 15C is Eufy's monster model. It's capable of 2000Pa suction and offers up BoostIQ for a more intensive clean as well. The thin, light, and - most importantly - quiet vacuum cleaner is compatible with Alexa and works best on both hard floors and medium pile carpets. You'll find a $20 discount live on the site right now, but you can also tick the coupon box to save yourself another $40.

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner: $699.99 $489.95 at Walmart

If you want all-out power, however, the classic Roomba is also on sale in these early Black Friday deals. Walmart has this priced at $489.95 - $10 cheaper than Amazon - thanks to a $210 discount. You'll find both Google Assistant and Alexa support in here, and this more premium model offers room mapping and the power to pick up pet hair.

Amazon Black Friday robot vacuum deals - UK

Eufy RoboVac 11s robot vacuum cleaner: £199.99 £151.99 at Amazon

Coming out cheapest in our picks of the best vacuums on offer in the UK's early Black Friday deals is this Eufy RoboVac 11s. You'll notice a £189.99 price on this vac when you first find it, but an extra 20% voucher box can be applied to bring that price down to £151.99. You're not getting smart assistant compatibility here - you'll have to rely on the remote control - but you can still schedule your 13000Pa BoostIQ cleaning.

Ecovacs Deebot N79s robot vacuum cleaner: £249 £179.98 at Amazon

For just £28 more, however, you'll find the Ecovacs Deebot N79s. That extra cash buys you Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility with a similar level of power and battery life under the hood. If you're kitting out your new smart home, this is definitely the way to go. Similar to the offer above, you'll need to check the voucher box on the product page to see the full savings here.

Ecovacs Ozmo 920 robot vacuum cleaner: £589.98 £369.98 at Amazon

Save £220 on the Ecovacs Osmo 920 - a powerful robot vacuum packed with extra features. On top of smart home integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, you're getting the ability to map multiple rooms for efficient cleaning, create virtual boundaries to keep your cables safe, and even combine the vacuum function with mopping.

Should you buy early Black Friday deals now?

Black Friday deals are already dropping around us, but with so many offers live so early it's easy to wonder whether you'll feel cheated by a lower price come November. There's no guarantee that these robot vacuums will be cheaper (or more expensive) over the official November 27 weekend, however with Black Friday offering up so many excellent robot vacuum deals in the past it's understandable to feel uneasy.

Some of these prices are the lowest they've ever been, which likely also means they're the lowest they'll be this year. Retailers are looking to make a splash with their early offers this year, to spread their Black Friday deals thin and relieve some of the pressure on instore traffic and delivery services. That means it's likely that these devices won't drop further in price, and they're already sitting at prices that we would have seen in previous Black Fridays anyway.

That said, this year is going to be extremely competitive, so it might be worth holding off for the weekend itself if you're a deal hunter extraordinaire. While retailers certainly want to make an impression now, it will be the weekend of November 27 that serves up the best deals out there. Buying competition will certainly be higher, so there's less of a chance of securing that stunning flash sale in time for the holidays, however.

In general, we'd suggest that if you see a price you like on a model that offers everything you've been looking for (and especially if that is the lowest its been), you should go for it. If you're after the best price possible, though, even if that's an improvement by $10-$20, we'd still hold out for the main event in November.