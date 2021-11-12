Early Apple Black Friday deals cut prices on AirPods, Apple Watches, Apple Pencils, and more

While Black Friday deals drop prices on all manner of tech, Apple usually declines to participate, and keeps its products at full price on its website. But online retailers have all the discounts you need on AirPods, Apple Watches, Apple Pencils, and other Apple accessories. (Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom for deals in your region.)

These are early Black Friday Apple deals, mind you, so expect the discounts to get better as we approach the day itself on November 26. The savings will last through the weekend and into the Cyber Monday deals on November 29, but if you wanted an early look at which Apple products are going to be discounted, here it is.

While the deals will undoubtedly be better on older devices, we still have some discounts for the new Apple Watch 7, Apple AirPods Max, Apple Pencil 2, and other best picks at the top of their category.

And just to be clear, we do have some great Black Friday iPhone deals listed elsewhere, so check those out if you’re eager to buy an Apple handset – we’ve even got a deal or two on the new iPhone 13 range. The same goes for Black Friday MacBook Pro deals, which include the exciting new Apple MacBook Pro models with the M1 Max chipsets, and some Black Friday iPad deals to boot.

If you’re looking for Apple accessories that sync perfectly with those iPhones, Macs, and iPads, check below:

Apple Watches

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Black Friday deals are hitting the all-new Apple Watch 7, which is on sale for $389.99. That's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted and the lowest price we've ever seen. This deal from Amazon applies to the Clover sport band, and as of right now, the 41mm smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279.99 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279.99 $269.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Walmart has the lowest price right now on the new Apple Watch SE - a great choice if you find the Series 6 and 7 a little too expensive for your tastes. If stocks hold up, this one could go a little lower. So far, however, this is the best Black Friday Apple Watch deal on this model. Note, currently this sale is on the Abyss Blue color only.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - The cheapest Black Friday Apple Watch deal is the best-selling Series 3, which is on sale for just $169 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring. The Apple Watch 3 is currently sold out at most retailers, so we'd snag today's deal while you can.

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods Max: $549 Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max down to $479 in its early Black Friday deals for $70 off. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This Black Friday deal applies to the Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green colors, and as of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - The AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has Apple's latest model on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. The 2019 AirPods Pro are on sale for the same price, but you're getting a new MagSafe Charging Case with this new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. This fantastic deal from Amazon has been flashing in and out of stock recently, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

Apple AirPods (Gen 2): $199 Apple AirPods (Gen 2): $199 $89 at Walmart

Save $110 – The best Black Friday AirPods deal just dropped at Walmart's early sale. For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale for a record-low price of $89. That's a massive $110 discount and $40 less than the previous all-time low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. The AirPods 2 are currently sold out at Amazon, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil 2: Apple Pencil 2: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $22 on the Apple Pencil 2 with this 18% off early Black Friday deal at Walmart. This gets you the second generation Apple stylus, which works with newer iPads only, but packs additional features like magnetic attachment and wireless charging.

Apple Pencil 1: Apple Pencil 1: $99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the Apple Pencil 1 with this 20% off early Black Friday deal at Walmart. This gets you the first generation Apple stylus, which works great with older iPads (and newer ones, too).

Other Apple accessories

We would love to post deals for official Apple accessories like the AirTags, the MagSafe Battery Pack, or the newly recolored Apple HomePod Mini, but we haven't found deals on those yet – they're still full price everywhere. Rest assured, when we will, we'll share them with you!

Apple MagSafe Charger: Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $34 on Amazon

Pick up an official Apple MagSafe Charger for 12% off with this early Black Friday deal. If you want Apple's recommended charger that magnetically clips to your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 – which is handy now that Apple doesn't include charging blocks in its phone boxes anymore – pick this up at a slight discount on Amazon.

Apple AirTag Loop, Deep Navy: Apple AirTag Loop, Deep Navy: $29 $22 on Amazon

Want to clip your AirTag to a possession in style? Pick up this AirTag Loop on Amazon for 24% off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal. Note that the deal applies to the Deep Navy color only, with other hues coming at higher prices.

Top Apple device deals

