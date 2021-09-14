Dying Light 2 release date dies, will shamble back to life in 2022

Dying Light 2 may be one of the most anticipated open-world games of the year, but you’re not going to see it release this side of December.

The Dying Light 2 release date has been pushed back, with developer Techland tweeting as to why its zombie-parkour mash-up sequel is going to be late, now instead lined up for a February 4, 2022 release.

Pawel Marchewka,Techland CEO, says that "the team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it."

"It is by far the biggest and the most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it."

It’s not the first time the game has been delayed, with its prior December 2021 release window now just another one of several missed dates.

However, the game will be shown again in more depth before that revised launch date, with Techland planning preview showcases in the coming months.

Analysis: A busy start to 2022

It’s been a relatively slow start for the new console generations. Covid impacted development cycles, and dev teams have had to balance optimising games not just for the new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 consoles, but also for legacy generations such as PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the stalwart PC. Dying Light 2: Stay Human, will be released for all these platforms.

As such however, we’re now looking at one of the busiest starts to a year for gaming in recent memory. A whole slew of games have been pushed back to next year, with the first half of 2022 looking particularly busy.

Alongside Dying Light 2: Stay Human, you can look forward to Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, the Saints Row reboot, Pokemon Legends: Arceus and more.

You might want to ask for an IOU on that Christmas list.