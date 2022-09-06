Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu hit Sita Ramam gets streaming date on Prime Video

Audio player loading…

In the season of pan-Indian films, the Telugu movie Sita Ramam went one-step further: It had pan-Indian leads. The superhit had Dulquer Salmaan (star in Malayalam cinema), Mrunal Thakur (up and coming actress in Hindi cinema) and Rashmika Mandanna (a top name in Telugu cinema) coming together for an enjoyable love story.

The movie's success also meant that it was quickly dubbed in Hindi and released in theatres. But ever since its original release, the one question that was being asked was when will it release in OTT.

Well, Amazon Prime Video today announced the worldwide digital premiere of the Telugu blockbuster Sita Ramam.

It will stream on the platform from September 9, 2022, and Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film in Telugu along with Malayalam and Tamil language dubs on the service.

Poetic romance drama

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the poetic romance drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, who marks her debut in Telugu films. Sita Ramam is about the quaint story of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from Sita.

"Sita Ramam is a timeless and heart-warming film that embraces the poignancy of pure love between two individuals," said Dulquer Salmaan in a statement today. "I am overwhelmed with all the response our film has been garnering and glad that through Prime Video audiences across the globe will get to experience the warmth of this story. It is truly a special film and will always hold a special place in my heart."

"Playing Sita has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life," said Mrunal Thakur on her debut Telugu film. “I was mesmerized within minutes of hearing the narration and could not have let this opportunity go. It’s my first film in the South and with the streaming premiere on Prime Video, I can’t wait for more audiences to watch the film and give it the same love that I’ve felt since it was released."

Rashmika Mandanna said: "Congratulations to the entire team, especially Hanu sir and thank you to him for Afreen. The response to the film has been overwhelming."

Sita Ramam released in theatres on August 5. The Hindi dubbed version of the film was released in North India on September 2 by Pen Studios, which had also distributed the Hindi dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.