Dream up a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired PC case design to win a free Alienware gaming PC

CD Projekt Red has announced a competition to design a PC case mod which is themed on its upcoming much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game, with a seriously powerful Alienware gaming PC as the main prize.

The ‘Cyber-up your PC’ contest requires you to submit a concept for your case design, based on the Alienware Aurora chassis (shown above) – you don’t have to actually build the thing. The publisher wants entrants to submit three images of their proposed case: one of the front, and one of the left and right-hand sides (up to 15MB in size each, as instructed in the submission form which you’ll find here).

Those images can be provided in any manner you see fit, including 3D renders which are screen-grabbed, or simply drawings on paper which are scanned in – providing the artwork is clear enough to allow a panel of experts to evaluate the design.

There are a few stipulations that each design needs to include, too – more on that in a moment.

The closing date is May 17, when all submissions will be examined by the judges who will pick the five best entries. These top five will actually be built by professional case modders, and the best of the bunch will be chosen at the grand final which will take place on July 17-18.

Hell yeah, remember Aurora

The winner will bag an Alienware Aurora PC with a custom AL5052 aluminum shroud, decked out in Cyberpunk 2077’s yellow styling, and including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition graphics card (there aren’t many of these around, as you may recall).

The rest of this powerful gaming rig comprises of an AMD Ryzen 9 3900 (12-core) processor, 16GB of HyperX Fury RAM (2933MHz), along with a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD backed up with a 2TB hard drive for extra storage.

You also get a bunch of extras in terms of an Alienware keyboard and mouse, a SteelSeries headset, and to top it all off, a 34-inch Alienware AW3420DW curved monitor. Nice.

The second to fifth place contestants won’t go unrewarded, as you might expect, and will pick up an Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop each – built around a Core i7-9700K processor and a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU – plus a SteelSeries headset.

CD Projekt Red states: “Entries will be judged on their feasibility, creativity, and faithfulness to the Cyberpunk 2077 styles.”

More specifically, as we already mentioned, there are three stipulations which each design must adhere to if they want to win.

For starters, one part of the case design must include recycled material (the example given is chucking an old circuit board into the mix as decoration).

CD Projekt Red also notes that in Night City, where the game is set, the rich and poor live next to each other, so you should “make this contrast visible in your design”.

And finally, there’s a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077 assets to download, and every design must follow one of the provided style guidelines, and it must feature a megacorporation or gang logo.

So if you have a creative leaning, and are looking for something to do during the extra hours you may be spending inside due to a coronavirus lockdown – you may just have found the perfect distraction.