Don't miss this Acer 311 Chromebook for $139 at Staples right now for Black Friday

Everybody is hunting for the best Black Friday Chromebook deals right now, so you don't want to miss this Acer 311 Chromebook for just $139 at Staples, a 48% savings.

Black Friday deals are popping up online every hour, so it's anyone's guess how long any one deal is going to stick around. If you're looking for a solid Chromebook, you could do a lot worse than the Acer 311 Chromebook, especially at this price.

Today's best Acer 311 Chromebook Black Friday deal

$269 Acer 311 Chromebook, 11.6-inch Touchscreen, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage | $269 $139 at Staples

Save $130 - If you're looking to score a good Chromebook for cheap, check out the Acer 311 11.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook over at Staples right now for 48% off retail.

The Acer 311 Chromebook is a 11.6-inch HD (1366x768p) touchscreen Chromebook powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. And while it only has 32GB of eMMC flash storage, it has plenty of USB ports, so external USB storage is always an option if you start running out of room.

