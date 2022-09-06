Discounts worth Rs 700 crore up for grabs during Realme Festive Days - All details

Audio player loading…

Realme held its annual fan festival between August 24 and 28, and offered enticing deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. The deals were live on online platforms such as Realme store, Flipkart and Amazon, and also offline stores.

Continuing the trend, Realme today announced that it will be providing offers worth Rs 700 crore, which will include up to Rs 10,000 discount on smartphones and up to Rs 12,000 discount on AIoT products during its Festive Days sale, starting from September 8. The offers will be available across products, and users can redeem them through realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline stores.

Realme said The Zero Hour show on Flipkart Live will have more details about the top models available on the platform along with the discounts and deals on September 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. It can be viewed on the Flipkart app.

Realme's rising graph in India

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group said in a statement: "We have launched a number of new products recently and they will all be part of these sales. Throughout the Realme Festive Days sale, users will get discounts worth Rs 700 crore on all our products. These offers are our way to show gratitude to our users who have supported us through and through in the past four years."

Customers can also redeem the Realme savings pass soon after the sale goes live on September 8 and get benefits worth Rs 1000, plus additional benefits. Realme savings pass can be bought on Flipkart for Rs. 99. It can be redeemed to claim a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on Realme phones during the festive season. Not only this, but you will also receive free screen damage protection and a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.

Realme became the second-largest smartphone brand in India in Q2 2022. Realme's market share for the Q2 2022 stood at 17.5% which is up from 14.5% in Q2 2021. And the shipments have gone from 4.9 million units to 6.1 million units from the previous year to this year.

Realme has been chasing Xiaomi since its inception. Realme as a brand was conceived by Oppo to go after Xiaomi with the brand's entire sales and marketing model being modelled after the latter. Realme is shipping more phones than its mother brand Oppo and even Samsung and Vivo. So its strategy seems to be paying dividends.