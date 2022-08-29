Realme savings pass: Get up to Rs. 1,000 off and screen damage protection

Audio player loading…

Realme and Flipkart have announced a new unique discount plan, the Realme savings pass. If you buy it now on Flipkart for Rs. 99, you will get up to Rs. 1,000 as a discount when you buy a Realme phone. You'll also get Free screen damage protection and Disney Plus Hotstar subscription along with the discount.

Let us take a look at everything you need to know about the Realme savings pass, and if it is a good deal for you.

What is Realme savings pass?

You can purchase the savings pass right now on Flipkart for Rs. 99. It can be redeemed to claim a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on Realme phones. Not only this, but you will also receive free screen damage protection and a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.

You can only purchase the Realme savings pass now, but cannot redeem the pass now. You'll have to wait until September 8 to redeem the Realme savings pass on Flipkart. It is not mentioned when the Realme Savings Pass can be redeemed, we can assume that the promotion will run till the next festive sale (Flipkart Big saving says is on the horizon).

It is also not mentioned till when the Realme savings pass is available on sale. The redemption date is mentioned as September 8, so we can assume it will be open until September 7.

One Realme savings pass can be used to get a discount on a single Realme phone. There is no mention of the terms and conditions of the offer, whether a user can buy multiple Savings Pass and claim discounts on different phones.

How much discount will you get on redeeming a Realme savings pass?

Realme savings pass gives you a discount of up to Rs. 1,000. It will not grant you a discount of Rs. 1,000 on every purchase, but it is restricted to a 5% discount up to Rs. 1,000. For example, if you're buying Realme 9 Pro Plus, you'll get a discount of Rs. 1,000. And if you're purchasing a Realme 9i 5G, you'll get a discount of Rs. 749.

Is this Realme savings pass worth it? Should you buy it?

This offer is worth it if you're in the market for a Realme phone. You'd not only get the discount, but you will also get screen damage protection for your phone. In my opinion, that alone for Rs. 99 is an excellent deal. And the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription is the cherry on top.

However, you might also wait for the next big sales from Flipkart and Amazon if you're not in a hurry to buy a smartphone. The festive season is here, and we expect big smartphone discounts this time in both sales.